DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS On His Legendary Status - "I Don't Really Let Things Go To My Head, That's For Sure"; Video

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess was interviewed by KaaosTV before his solo show in Helsinki, Finland on April 6th. Watch the video below.

The third annual Jordan Rudess KeyFest will be held April 26th - 28th at Sweetwater Sound in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Registration is open now at jordanrudess.com/keyfest-2018, and sweetwater.com/events/2018/04/keyfest.

KeyFest is a 3 - day interactive keyboard gathering with Jordan Rudess, Tom Brislin (Yes, Renaissance), and Bill Laurence (Snarky Puppy). During the day, these three renown keyboardists will lead workshops on essential skills ranging from the art of soloing, keyboard technique, sound design, music apps, improvisation and more. In the evenings, they will perform intimate concerts and lead the participants in jams and master classes.

“Besides all of the learning that happens during the workshops, the best part of the past two KeyFests was just having the chance to hang out with other keyboardists, share our musical ideas and geek out together. Sweetwater is the ultimate musical instrument store so it’s the perfect setting for the ultimate keyboard gathering”, says Rudess.

Thad Tegtmeyer, Sweetwater Vice President, Campus Sales Operations & Artist Relations says, “Sweetwater is absolutely delighted to host KeyFest 2018. It's an honor to host Jordan Rudess, along with Tom Brislin and Bill Laurance. We're very excited to bring these amazing artists to the Sweetwater campus and we appreciate them sharing their talents with our customers”

Watch announcements from Jordan, Tom Brislin and Bill Laurence below: