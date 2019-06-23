DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS On Performing Live - "Improvisation Is Really Important To Me" (Video)

RAMzine caught up with Jordan Rudess (keyboards) of Dream Theater at Download Festival 2019 to talk pre-show schedules, performing live, cassette tapes and future plans.

On performing live with Dream Theater

Rudess: "As far as improvisation goes, I would say that I'm probably the one who would improvise the most, just because of the nature of my musicality; also the nature of my role in the band, where I'm playing chords or comping something underneath the solo. Whatever the vibe is, I try to go there. Also, I won't play the same leads every night necessarily. I do something on my musical instrument app on my iPad, which is called GeoShred, and I'll play a different lead on there every night. I'll vibe it. Sometimes, I come out with my keytar, and I'll do something different on that as well. I like to change it up. Improvisation is really important to me, so I try to do it, although Dream Theater is a pretty solid, tight kind of presentation."

Distance Over Time showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music.

The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse and mastered by Tom Baker.

Distance Over Time tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"Paralyzed"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"Room 137"

"S2N"

"At Wit’s End"

"Out Of Reach"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Viper King" (Bonus Track)

“Paralyzed” video: