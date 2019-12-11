DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Performs Backstage In Porto Alegre, Brazil; Video

Dream Theater keyboardist, Jordan Rudess, has released the video below, along with the following message:

"And for my final night's Brazilian musical backstage offering, moments before the show in Porto Alegre began, I played a little Gaùcha music! Thanks to @gustavoagostini and @won_sketcher for energy and support! Video fx @hyperspektiv @lightricks and some others!!"

Dream Theater recently launched the South American leg of The Distance Over Time Tour - Celebrating 20 Years Of Scenes From A Memory. To celebrate, the video for the track "At Wit’s End" was released, taken from the CD/Blu-Ray edition of their latest album, Distance Over Time. Watch below:

Catch the band at the following shows in South America:

December

13 - Buenos Aires Arena - Buenos Aires, Argentina

15 - Movistar Arena - Santiago, Chile

Following the run of dates in South America, Dream Theater will kick off 2020 with the European leg of their most recent "Evening With” touring cycle; featuring a celebration of the band’s latest record, Distance Over Time, and their acclaimed milestone achievement, Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory. The Distance Over Time Tour - Celebrating 20 Years Of Scenes From A Memory is slated for January and February of 2020, and will see the band perform their full and complete 3-hour set for audiences throughout Europe. The 28-date leg will see the band traverse 16 countries, including the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, and many, many more.

Full itinerary of dates and information on tickets for all upcoming shows, as well as VIP packages can be found here.