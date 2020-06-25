DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Performs Chopin's Nocturne Opus 27 No. 1

Behold Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess' classical rock fusion based on Chopin's Nocturne Opus 27 No. 1 (arranged and all tracks performed by Jordan Rudess).

"I've always wanted to work on a collection of classical / rock fusion pieces," admits Rudess. "Here is my first track based on Chopin's Nocturne, Opus 27, No. 1. I love all of Chopin’s nocturnes and it was great fun to fuse it into my musical brain and see what evolved."

"The video is by Wayne Joyner, who also created the video for my solo album, Wired For Madness, and all of the video from the last Dream Theater tour."

Rudess recently launched a new page on Patreon.

Rudess states: “First of all, thanks so much for listening to my music and supporting my musical life.

“This time at home has been the longest stretch that I can remember ever going without having to pack a suitcase. I've been keeping myself really busy working on new music, playing livestreams and enjoying my Steinway piano. THE MUSIC NEVER STOPS!

“Today, I launched my Patreon page. If you aren't familiar with Patreon, it's a really great platform for creators to connect directly with the people who support their work. There are membership options for listeners and learners. All of my Patreon tiers include behind-the-scenes content, early access to my new music and other ways to directly connect with me. You can choose to have access to my livestreams or join the new Wizdom Music Academy… or both!”

Rudess performed a solo concert from lockdown on May 8th, which was streamed on Dream Theater’s official Facebook page. As a part of The Mercury Insurance Concert Series, the show featured Dream Theater, Liquid Tension Experiment, and other prog rock classics.

Check out the entire show below.

The setlist was as follows.

"Hey You" (Pink Floyd)

"Act I: Scene Five: Through Her Eyes" (Dream Theater)

"Blood On The Rooftops" (Genesis)

"Moonchild" (King Crimson)

"Wait For Sleep" (Dream Theater)

"And You And I" (Yes cover - II. Eclipse)

"Hourglass" (Liquid Tension Experiment)

"Entangled" (Genesis)

"The Silent Man" (Dream Theater)

"Life On Mars?" (David Bowie)

"The Cinema Show" (Genesis - Part I)

"The Court Of The Crimson King" (King Crimson)

"Soon" (Yes)

"Tarkus" (Emerson, Lake & Palmer cover) (I. Eruption)

"Act II: Scene Seven: I. The Dance Of Eternity" (Dream Theater)

"Begin Again" (Dream Theater)

"Supper's Ready" (Genesis)

"Over The Rainbow" (Harold Arlen)