DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Posts Piano Improvisation Video From Home

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess checekd in with the following update from home:

"I just played this improvisation at my Steinway. I was going to do a live stream, but I guess the system is overwhelmed!"

On March 14th, Deep Purple performed at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico City with Rudess filling in for longtime Deep Purple keyboardist Don Airey, who was absent for undisclosed reasons. Check out fan-filmed video below.