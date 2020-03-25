DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Posts Piano Improvisation Video From Home

March 25, 2020, 42 minutes ago

news dream theater jordan rudess heavy metal

DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Posts Piano Improvisation Video From Home

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess checekd in with the following update from home:

"I just played this improvisation at my Steinway. I was going to do a live stream, but I guess the system is overwhelmed!"

On March 14th, Deep Purple performed at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico City with Rudess filling in for longtime Deep Purple keyboardist Don Airey, who was absent for undisclosed reasons. Check out fan-filmed video below.



Featured Audio

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews