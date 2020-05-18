DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Posts Solo Piano Performance Of LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT's "Kindred Spirits" (Video)

May 18, 2020, an hour ago

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has posted a new solo performance video with the following message:

"This is a performance of the song 'Kindred Spirits' from Liquid Tension Experiment. I put together this piano arrangement for the Prog Report online concert."

On March 14th, Deep Purple performed at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico City with Rudess filling in for longtime Deep Purple keyboardist Don Airey, who was absent for undisclosed reasons. Check out fan-filmed video below.



