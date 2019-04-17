DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Releases New Video Trailer For Upcoming Wired For Madness Solo Album

Keyboardist/multi-Instrumentalist extraordinaire, Jordan Rudess, member of platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated band, Dream Theater, will release his brand new solo album, Wired For Madness, on April 19th via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group. Pre-order the album here, and watch a new video trailer below:

Jordan Rudess has been the full-time keyboardist with Dream Theater since 1999's Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory, as well as releasing his own acclaimed solo works with accompanying solo tours, developing his own range of award-winning keyboard apps, writing instruction books and teaching online keyboard courses.

And now comes his latest solo release, Wired For Madness. Bursting and flowing forth with all of the drama, technique and melodicism that have become his musical hallmarks, the album also features the keyboard wizard handling many of the vocals. It blends old-school prog and piano with a ferocious and typically ambitious oeuvre that’s as tasteful and classic as it is outrageously expansive

Renowned guests include drummer Marco Minnemann, Dream Theater singer James LaBrie, guitarists Vinnie Moore, Guthrie Govan, Joe Bonamassa and Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci. But the true star here is Rudess - equal parts classical master, prog monster and interstellar master of the musical universe. There’s even some blues!

Says Rudess: “’Just Can’t Win’ is a dirty blues song! The Dream Theater guys call me 'Blues Man' because, at 8 AM, after sleeping on the tour bus, I sound like a reincarnation of an old blues man soul. I called in Joe Bonamassa and a full brass section to help make this song really happen. For my prog fans, this is Jordan Rudess in an alternate universe!”

It all started with a curious mind and a furious set of little hands. He has gone to change the world of music in many wondrous ways, and his latest solo release is the next dynamic chapter in a book that's still being written.

Rudess has scheduled a launch party, on April 18th at Guitar Center on 14th Street in New York City. It will include a signing session and Q&A.

Rudess recently announced details for his fourth annual Jordan Rudess KeyFest, which will be held May 30 - June 1 at Sweetwater Sound in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

KeyFest is a 3 - day interactive keyboard gathering with Jordan Rudess and guest artists, David Rosenthal and Otmaro Ruiz. During the day, these three renown keyboardists will lead workshops on essential skills ranging from the art of soloing, keyboard technique, sound design, music apps, improvisation and more. In the evenings, they will perform intimate concerts and lead the participants in jams and master classes. In addition to interactive experiences with guest artists, KeyFest also offers intensive clinics with keyboard and software manufacturers.

“Besides all of the learning that happens during the workshops, the best part of the past three KeyFests was just having the chance to hang out with other keyboardists, share our musical ideas and geek out together. Sweetwater is the ultimate musical instrument store so it’s the perfect setting for the ultimate keyboard gathering”, says Rudess.

Registration is open now at sweetwater.com.

