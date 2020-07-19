DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Talks Independence And Rhythm In New Online Lesson (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has uploaded another instructional video clip to his YouTube channel, talking this time about independence and rhythm in your playing.

Oscar-winning film score composer, Ennio Morricone, has passed away at the age of 91. Morricone was responsible for the soundtracks for Hollywood classics The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, The Untouchables, Once Upon A Time In America, and many more. According to his longtime lawyer and friend, Giorgio Assumma, the Maestro, as he was known, died in a Rome hospital of complications following a recent fall in which he broke a leg.

Rudess recently posted a tribute to Morricone on YouTube. Check it out below.

Rudess: "Here is my tribute to Ennio Morricone, who left us with some of the most beautiful music this planet has ever heard. May his melodies bring him directly to a special place in heaven."