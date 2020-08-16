DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS To Hold GeoShred Music App Demo Livestream Today

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has checked in with the following update:

"This Sunday, August 16 - 11am EST, GeoShred Deep Dive Live Stream

Did you know that I have created 11 apps for iOS? This Sunday, I'm going to take you on a deep dive into my award-winning iOS music app, GeoShred.

I'll give you a quick history of the amazing team at Stanford University I worked with to create GeoShred, and then will introduce you to features and tips on how to play one of my favorite instruments yourself on the iPhone or iPad. Join my Patreon for content like this and so much more!"