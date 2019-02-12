DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS To Release Wired For Madness Solo Album In April; Guests Include JAMES LABRIE, VINNIE MOORE, JOHN PETRUCCI And More

Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess will release his brand new solo album, Wired For Madness, on April 19th via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group. Pre-order the album here, and watch a lyric video for "Wired For Madness Pt 1.3" below.

The first 500 pre-orders will receive a signed insert. Special 20% earlybird discount - use code JORDANWIRED2019 in the checkout. Valid on Jordan Rudess items only, and expires February 28th.

Jordan Rudess has been the full-time keyboardist with Dream Theater since 1999's Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory, as well as releasing his own acclaimed solo works with accompanying solo tours, developing his own range of award-winning keyboard apps, writing instruction books and teaching online keyboard courses.

And now comes his latest solo release, Wired For Madness. Bursting and flowing forth with all of the drama, technique and melodicism that have become his musical hallmarks, the album also features the keyboard wizard handling many of the vocals. It blends old-school prog and piano with a ferocious and typically ambitious oeuvre that’s as tasteful and classic as it is outrageously expansive

Renowned guests include drummer Marco Minnemann, Dream Theater singer James LaBrie, guitarists Vinnie Moore, Guthrie Govan, Joe Bonamassa and Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci. But the true star here is Rudess - equal parts classical master, prog monster and interstellar master of the musical universe. There’s even some blues!

Says Rudess: “’Just Can’t Win’ is a dirty blues song! The Dream Theater guys call me 'Blues Man' because, at 8 AM, after sleeping on the tour bus, I sound like a reincarnation of an old blues man soul. I called in Joe Bonamassa and a full brass section to help make this song really happen. For my prog fans, this is Jordan Rudess in an alternate universe!”

It all started with a curious mind and a furious set of little hands. He has gone to change the world of music in many wondrous ways, and his latest solo release is the next dynamic chapter in a book that's still being written.

Tracklisting:

"Wired for Madness - Part 1"

"Wired for Madness - Part 2"

"Off the Ground"

"Drop Twist"

"Perpetual Shine"

"Just Can't Win"

"Just for Today"

"Why I Dream"

"Wired For Madness Pt 1.3" lyric video: