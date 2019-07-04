DREAM THEATER Live In Athens; 4K Video Streaming

4K video footage from Dream Theater's July 2 show at Gazi Music Hall in Athens, Greece can be seen below, courtesy of Rockway.gr.

Dream Theater performed the following setlist:

"Untethered Angel"

"A Nightmare to Remember"

"Fall Into the Light"

"Peruvian Skies"

"Barstool Warrior"

"In the Presence of Enemies, Part I"

"The Dance of Eternity"

"Lie"

"Pale Blue Dot"

Encore:

"As I Am"

Dream Theater performs Friday, July 5, at Castello Scaligero in Villafranca Di Veron, Italy. Find the band's tour itinerary here.