DREAM THEATER Live In Athens; 4K Video Streaming
July 4, 2019, 9 minutes ago
4K video footage from Dream Theater's July 2 show at Gazi Music Hall in Athens, Greece can be seen below, courtesy of Rockway.gr.
Dream Theater performed the following setlist:
"Untethered Angel"
"A Nightmare to Remember"
"Fall Into the Light"
"Peruvian Skies"
"Barstool Warrior"
"In the Presence of Enemies, Part I"
"The Dance of Eternity"
"Lie"
"Pale Blue Dot"
Encore:
"As I Am"
Dream Theater performs Friday, July 5, at Castello Scaligero in Villafranca Di Veron, Italy. Find the band's tour itinerary here.