DREAM THEATER Members Featured In Four-Part Live Rig Rundown With Thomann Music (Video)

In the clips below courtesy of Thomann Music, Dream Theater members John Petrucci (guitars), John Myung (bass), Mike Mangini (drums) and Jordan Rudess (keyboards) walk the Thomann team through their respective live rigs.

Based in Germany, Thomann is Europe's largest supplier of musical instruments as well as studio, light and sound technology.

Dream Theater kicked off 2020 with the European leg of their most recent "Evening With” touring cycle; featuring a celebration of the band’s latest record, Distance Over Time, and their acclaimed milestone achievement, Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory. The Distance Over Time Tour - Celebrating 20 Years Of Scenes From A Memory sees the band perform their full and complete 3-hour set for audiences throughout Europe. Full itinerary of dates and information on tickets for all upcoming shows, as well as VIP packages can be found here.