DREAM THEATER - Metropolis Pt.2 Encore From Breaking The Fourth Wall Now Streaming

"Thank you for those of you who joined us over on Twitter last night for the first Dream Theater listening party," says the band. "As an added bonus, check out the full 27 minute Metropolis Pt.2 Encore from Breaking The Fourth Wall, including 'Overture 1928', 'Strange Deja Vu', 'The Dance Of Eternity' and 'Finally Free'."

Don't miss keyboardist Jordan Rudess on Dream Theater World's live fan club chat today - Saturday June 13th at 3pm EST. Click here to participate.