DREAM THEATER - More Dates Added To Images & Words 25th Anniversary European Tour; Two Shows For Rome And Trondheim Confirmed

Dream Theater has announced details of a monumental European headline tour. The trek, which gets underway January 30th at Rome, Italy’s Auditorium Parco Della Musica, will see the pioneering group celebrating the 25th anniversary of their milestone album, Images & Words. Each performance will see the band perform the album in its entirety along with fan favorites from their catalogue. More shows have been added to the European / UK tour schedule originally announced back in November.

January

30 - Rome, Italy - Auditorium Parco Della Musica

31 - Rome, Italy - Auditorium Parco Della Musica

February

1 - Padova, Italy - Gran Teatro Geox

3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

4 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

6 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

8 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

11 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

12 - Paris, France - Zenith

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr

16 - Malmo, Sweden - Malmo Arena

17 - Partille, Sweden - Partille Arena

18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan

20 - Trondheim, Norway - Olavshallen

21 - Trondheim, Norway - Olavshallen

23 - Kristiansand, Norway - Kilden

24 - Stavanger - Konserthus

25 - Olso, Norway - Spektrum

27 - Helsinki, Finland - Icehall

April

18 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

20 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall

22 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

28 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

29 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Exhibition Centre

30 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseum Porto