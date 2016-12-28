DREAM THEATER - More Dates Added To Images & Words 25th Anniversary European Tour; Two Shows For Rome And Trondheim Confirmed

December 28, 2016, 38 minutes ago

news dream theater heavy metal

DREAM THEATER - More Dates Added To Images & Words 25th Anniversary European Tour; Two Shows For Rome And Trondheim Confirmed

Dream Theater has announced details of a monumental European headline tour. The trek, which gets underway January 30th at Rome, Italy’s Auditorium Parco Della Musica, will see the pioneering group celebrating the 25th anniversary of their milestone album, Images & Words. Each performance will see the band perform the album in its entirety along with fan favorites from their catalogue. More shows have been added to the European / UK tour schedule originally announced back in November.

January
30 - Rome, Italy - Auditorium Parco Della Musica
31 - Rome, Italy - Auditorium Parco Della Musica

February
1 - Padova, Italy - Gran Teatro Geox
3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
4 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
6 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
8 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
11 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
12 - Paris, France - Zenith
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr
16 - Malmo, Sweden - Malmo Arena
17 - Partille, Sweden - Partille Arena
18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan
20 - Trondheim, Norway - Olavshallen
21 - Trondheim, Norway - Olavshallen
23 - Kristiansand, Norway - Kilden
24 - Stavanger - Konserthus
25 - Olso, Norway - Spektrum
27 - Helsinki, Finland - Icehall

April
18 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall
19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
20 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall
22 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena
23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live 
26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena 
28 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 
29 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Exhibition Centre 
30 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseum Porto

Featured Audio

BravePicks 2016 - DARKTHRONE's Artic Thunder #7

BravePicks 2016 - DARKTHRONE's Artic Thunder #7

Featured Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

Latest Reviews