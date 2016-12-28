DREAM THEATER - More Dates Added To Images & Words 25th Anniversary European Tour; Two Shows For Rome And Trondheim Confirmed
December 28, 2016, 38 minutes ago
Dream Theater has announced details of a monumental European headline tour. The trek, which gets underway January 30th at Rome, Italy’s Auditorium Parco Della Musica, will see the pioneering group celebrating the 25th anniversary of their milestone album, Images & Words. Each performance will see the band perform the album in its entirety along with fan favorites from their catalogue. More shows have been added to the European / UK tour schedule originally announced back in November.
January
30 - Rome, Italy - Auditorium Parco Della Musica
31 - Rome, Italy - Auditorium Parco Della Musica
February
1 - Padova, Italy - Gran Teatro Geox
3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
4 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
6 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
8 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
11 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
12 - Paris, France - Zenith
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr
16 - Malmo, Sweden - Malmo Arena
17 - Partille, Sweden - Partille Arena
18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan
20 - Trondheim, Norway - Olavshallen
21 - Trondheim, Norway - Olavshallen
23 - Kristiansand, Norway - Kilden
24 - Stavanger - Konserthus
25 - Olso, Norway - Spektrum
27 - Helsinki, Finland - Icehall
April
18 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall
19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
20 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall
22 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena
23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live
26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
28 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
29 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Exhibition Centre
30 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseum Porto