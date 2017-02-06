DREAM THEATER Perform Images & Words In Its Entirety In Zürich; Fan-Filmed Video Posted
February 6, 2017, 7 minutes ago
On February 3rd, Dream Theater brought their Images & Words 25th Anniversary tour to the Samsung Hall in Zürich, Switzerland, where they played the classic album in its entirety along with other songs from the band's extensive catalogue. Check out fan-filmed video below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
Act 1:
"The Dark Eternal Night"
"The Bigger Picture"
"Hell's Kitchen"
"The Gift of Music"
"Our New World"
"Portrait of Tracy" (Jaco Pastorius cover - John Myung solo)
"As I Am"
"Breaking All Illusions"
Act 2 (Images and Words):
"Pull Me Under"
"Another Day"
"Take the Time"
"Surrounded"
"Metropolis Pt. 1"
"Under a Glass Moon"
"Wait for Sleep"
"Learning to Live"
Encore:
"A Change of Seasons"
Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:
February
6 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
8 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
11 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
12 - Paris, France - Zenith
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr
16 - Malmo, Sweden - Malmo Arena
17 - Partille, Sweden - Partille Arena
18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan
20 - Trondheim, Norway - Olavshallen
21 - Trondheim, Norway - Olavshallen
23 - Kristiansand, Norway - Kilden
24 - Stavanger - Konserthus
25 - Olso, Norway - Spektrum
27 - Helsinki, Finland - Icehall
April
18 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall
19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
20 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall
22 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena
23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live
26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
28 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
29 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Exhibition Centre
30 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseum Porto