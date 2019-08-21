DREAM THEATER Premier Official Animated Video For "Barstool Warrior"

Two-time Grammy-nominated and millions-selling progressive music titans, Dream Theater, have just released an animated video for the song “Barstool Warrior”. The track comes from their recently released album Distance Over Time (InsideOutMusic / Sony Music) which was met with critical and fan acclaim worldwide. The song has become a live show favorite and tells the fictional story of a man and a woman reflecting on their life decisions.

“’Barstool Warrior’ is a fictional tale about two characters, unrelated but connected in their lament over being stuck in dead end situations. The first is a local townie, alcoholic who never escaped the humdrum of his sleepy, maritime village. The second, a woman trapped in an abusive relationship trying to survive from day to day while questioning what makes her stay. Both are able to reimagine their lives and find the courage to embrace a better future by embodying the person they dream of being,” explains guitarist John Petrucci.

Dream Theater recently announced the next leg of the acclaimed The Distance Over Time Tour - Celebrating 20 Years Of Scenes From A Memory. The first leg of tour gathered plenty of critical acclaim and fan praise due in large part to the diverse setlist the band created. The band featured tracks from their latest release Distance Over Time and selections from their 30-year career along with a nightly celebration of the 20th Anniversary of their seminal concept album Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory that the band performed in its entirety.

The next leg of the tour will kick off at the end of September and run through mid-November. The 27-date trek will see the band making stops in Louisville, KY; Cleveland, OH; Baltimore, MD; Long Island, NY; and San Jose, CA to name a few. Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found at DreamTheater.net.

(Photo - Mark Maryanovich)