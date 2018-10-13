DREAM THEATER - Profits From Limited Quantity Of Lifting Shadows Authorized Biography Being Donated To MusiCares

Dream Theater and Rich Wilson have partnered to donate to the MusiCares charity all of the profits from the sale of a very limited quantity of Rich’s authorized biography of the band’s first twenty years, Lifting Shadows. Go to this location to purchase.

Lifting Shadows is a true collector’s item: two volumes enclosed in a cloth-bound box, full of photos amidst a richly detailed, historical narrative. The books also come with a unique, specially-compiled companion CD of musical rarities.

Virtuoso musician/composer Jordan Rudess will embark on a three-continent solo piano tour, From Bach To Rock, featuring the music of Dream Theater reimagined for the piano.

Rudess’ solo piano concerts have been selling out venues throughout the US and Europe for the past year. This tour will begin on November 12th with performances in Japan, Taibei and Singapore followed by seven shows in Australia and New Zealand and five shows in Argentina, Chile and Brazil. Many of the venues are offering VIP packages which will provide fans with an intimate experience with Rudess at the piano.

Jordan Rudess explains the tour, “Many of my fans only know me as a progressive rock keyboardist but piano is where it all started for me. Sitting at the piano has always felt like the most natural way for me to express my musicality. This tour is bringing me to some of the biggest and most exciting markets for Dream Theater. I’m really excited to return to these countries and share this acoustic evening with some of the most supportive fans in the world.”

Rudess’ solo concert will travel through his fascinating musical journey - how a young Juilliard piano prodigy destined for a classical music career evolved into a keyboard rock star phenomenon.

Ticket links can be accessed here.

Dates:

November

12 - Tokyo, Japan

14 - Osaka, Japan

17 - Taibei, Taiwan - Korg Clinic

17 - Taibei, Taiwan

19 - Singapore

21 - Brisbane, Australia

22 - Adelaide, Australia

23 - Melbourne, Australia

25 - Auckland, New Zealand

27 - Sydney, Australia

28 - Canberra, Australia

December

2 - Buenos Aires, Argentina

4 - Santiago, Chile

6 - Sao Paolo, Brazil

9 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

10 - Rio, Brazil