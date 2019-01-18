DREAM THEATER Release Distance Over Time Studio Walk-Through Interview (Video)

Dream Theater will release their 14th studio album, Distance Over Time, on February 22nd. In support of the upcoming release, the band have released this studio walk-through interview:

Distance Over Time showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music. The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse, and mastered by Tom Baker.

Pre-order various configurations here

Distance Over Time will be available as: Standard CD Jewel Case, Special Edition Digipak (incl. 1 bonus track), 180g Gatefold 2LP Edition (incl. 1 bonus track, an 8-page-LP-booklet & the album on CD), Ltd. Edition Artbook (incl. 1 bonus track, 5.1 mix with video animations, instrumental mixes & high res files of the album, stems for “Untethered Angel”, extended liner notes, additional artwork incl. photos from the writing session and additional video content), as a Deluxe Collector’s Box Set (incl. lenticular cover card, Artbook, 180g 2 LP Gatefold Edition with exclusive artwork and exclusive white vinyl, exclusive picture 7”, 60 x 60 cm poster, 10 art cards, slipmat, patch, pin and a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity) and as a Digital Album (incl. 1 bonus track).

Tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"Paralyzed"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"Room 137"

"S2N"

"At Wit’s End"

"Out Of Reach"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Viper King" (Bonus Track)

"Fall Into The Light" video:

"Untethered Angel" studio video:

(Photo - Mark Maryanovich)