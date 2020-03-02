DREAM THEATER Release Distance Over Time Tour Recap Video: Glasgow

Dream Theater kicked off 2020 with the European leg of their most recent "Evening With” touring cycle; featuring a celebration of the band’s latest record, Distance Over Time, and their acclaimed milestone achievement, Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory.

Watch a recap video from the recent date in Glasgow, Scotland, filmed by Nidhal Marzouk and edited by Jouni Valjakka for Obliviart Productions.

The Distance Over Time Tour - Celebrating 20 Years Of Scenes From A Memory sees the band perform their full and complete 3-hour set for audiences throughout Europe. Full itinerary of dates and information on tickets for all upcoming shows, as well as VIP packages can be found here.