DREAM THEATER Release Distance Over Time Tour Recap Video: San Antonio
October 31, 2019, 31 minutes ago
Dream Theater are back on the road in North America on the next leg of the acclaimed The Distance Over Time Tour – Celebrating 20 Years of Scenes From A Memory (remaining dates listed below).
The band have released this recap video from their October 22 show at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas:
Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found here.
Dates:
November
1 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
4 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater – Omaha
5 - Madison, WI - Capitol Theater – Madison
6 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
9 - Syracuse, NY - Crouse Hinds Theater
11 - Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square