DREAM THEATER Release Distance Over Time Track-By-Track Video: "Fall Into The Light"

Dream Theater have released a new track-by-track video for the song "Fall Into The Light", featured on the band's upcoming 14th studio album, Distance Over Time, out on February 22nd. Watch below:

The band recently released an official animation video for "Fall Into The Light", which can be seen below.

The new song builds upon the excitement that the band created in December with the release of the first track from Distance Over Time, “Untethered Angel”. “Fall Into The Light” is a riff-driven, epic musical experience that takes the listener on a 7-minute emotional journey, something Dream Theater does all too well.

“‘Fall Into The Light’ is about the quest towards enlightenment that exists in life,” explains bassist John Myung. “It is more about the underlying themes of life’s journey and less about what happens once you get there. It is a song of introspection; about looking inside to find your individual happiness.”

Distance Over Time showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music. The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse, and mastered by Tom Baker.

Pre-order various configurations here

Distance Over Time will be available as: Standard CD Jewel Case, Special Edition Digipak (incl. 1 bonus track), 180g Gatefold 2LP Edition (incl. 1 bonus track, an 8-page-LP-booklet & the album on CD), Ltd. Edition Artbook (incl. 1 bonus track, 5.1 mix with video animations, instrumental mixes & high res files of the album, stems for “Untethered Angel”, extended liner notes, additional artwork incl. photos from the writing session and additional video content), as a Deluxe Collector’s Box Set (incl. lenticular cover card, Artbook, 180g 2 LP Gatefold Edition with exclusive artwork and exclusive white vinyl, exclusive picture 7”, 60 x 60 cm poster, 10 art cards, slipmat, patch, pin and a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity) and as a Digital Album (incl. 1 bonus track).

Tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"Paralyzed"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"Room 137"

"S2N"

"At Wit’s End"

"Out Of Reach"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Viper King" (Bonus Track)

"Untethered Angel" studio video:

In-The-Studio videos:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Teaser:

(Photo - Mark Maryanovich)