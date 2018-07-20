DREAM THEATER Release New Studio Video: Drums And Thighs

In late 2017, Dream Theater signed with Sony Music’s progressive imprint InsideOutMusic. The band recently began recordings for their fourteenth studio album, and have released the new video below.

"Here’s Mike in the studio recording a short proggy bit from the new album. Yes, that will be the album take and his reward will be some delicious BBQ chicken courtesy of chef JP!:

Says the band: "It's the first day of drum tracking for the new Dream Theater album here at our remote recording studio hideaway!"

A previously posted video from the first day of drum tracking can be seen below:

John Petrucci and James LaBrie shared a quick video update from the writing sessions: For a first impression of the studio, watch John’s tour below: Dream Theater is:

James LaBrie - Lead Vocals

John Petrucci - Guitars, Backing Vocals

Jordan Rudess - Keyboards

John Myung - Bass Guitars

Mike Mangini - Drums, Percussion



(Photo - Mark Maryanovich)