DREAM THEATER Release New Studio Video: Guitar Tracking
July 27, 2018, an hour ago
Dream Theater are currently recording their fourteenth studio album, and have released another video from the studio.
"If you could smell my beard 🧔🏻 right now it has a nice blend of bourbon and cedar." - John Petrucci
In late 2017, Dream Theater signed with Sony Music’s progressive imprint InsideOutMusic. More studio videos can be seen below:
"We've finished the drum tracks and I couldn't be happier with them, a great team effort the whole way" - Mike Mangini
"Here’s Mike in the studio recording a short proggy bit from the new album. Yes, that will be the album take and his reward will be some delicious BBQ chicken courtesy of chef JP!:
"It's the first day of drum tracking for the new Dream Theater album here at our remote recording studio hideaway!"
John Petrucci and James LaBrie shared a quick video update from the writing sessions:For a first impression of the studio, watch John’s tour below:Dream Theater is:
James LaBrie - Lead Vocals
John Petrucci - Guitars, Backing Vocals
Jordan Rudess - Keyboards
John Myung - Bass Guitars
Mike Mangini - Drums, Percussion