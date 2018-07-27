DREAM THEATER Release New Studio Video: Guitar Tracking

July 27, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal dream theater

DREAM THEATER Release New Studio Video: Guitar Tracking

Dream Theater are currently recording their fourteenth studio album, and have released another video from the studio.

"If you could smell my beard 🧔🏻 right now it has a nice blend of bourbon and cedar." - John Petrucci

In late 2017, Dream Theater signed with Sony Music’s progressive imprint InsideOutMusic. More studio videos can be seen below:

"We've finished the drum tracks and I couldn't be happier with them, a great team effort the whole way" - Mike Mangini

"Here’s Mike in the studio recording a short proggy bit from the new album. Yes, that will be the album take and his reward will be some delicious BBQ chicken courtesy of chef JP!:

"It's the first day of drum tracking for the new Dream Theater album here at our remote recording studio hideaway!"

John Petrucci and James LaBrie shared a quick video update from the writing sessions:For a first impression of the studio, watch John’s tour below:Dream Theater is:

James LaBrie - Lead Vocals
John Petrucci - Guitars, Backing Vocals
Jordan Rudess - Keyboards
John Myung - Bass Guitars
Mike Mangini - Drums, Percussion



Featured Audio

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Terminal” (Amped/Alliance)

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Terminal” (Amped/Alliance)

Featured Video

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Dream Within A Dream”

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Dream Within A Dream”

Latest Reviews