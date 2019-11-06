DREAM THEATER's Distance Over Time Tour Lands In El Paso, Texas; Video

Dream Theater are back on the road in North America on the next leg of the acclaimed The Distance Over Time Tour – Celebrating 20 Years of Scenes From A Memory (remaining dates listed below).

The band have released this footage, captured by TravieShoots a few weeks ago at the show in El Paso, Texas:

Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found here.

Dates:

November

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

9 - Syracuse, NY - Crouse Hinds Theater

11 - Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square