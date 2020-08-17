DREAM THEATER's JOHN MYUNG Demos Bongo Six-String Bass; Video

The Ernie Ball Music Man John Myung Artist Series Bongo is a sleek, ultra-modern 6-string bass crafted and perfected to John's exact specifications. With over a decade long refinement process, John and the Ernie Ball Music Man engineering team have addressed a multitude of design features to further enhance comfortability, playability, and overall performance. This instrument is truly an artist inspired design that facilitates John's needs as a performance and master technician.

Some key features include a simplified control layout with preprogrammed equalization, a perfectly balanced compact basswood body mated to a maple neck with 5 string nut width for tighter string spacing, and a golden ratio fretboard utilizing a combination of rosewood and roasted maple for an elegant aesthetic.

Find yours here.