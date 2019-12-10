DREAM THEATER's JOHN PETRUCCI Crowned #1 Progressive Guitarist In Music Radar Reader's Poll

Music Radar recently conducted a reader's poll for the Top 10 progressive guitarists and crowned Dream Theater axeman John Petruccci as king in the #1 spot.

From Music Radar: "JP placed second in this poll last year without even releasing a record, so it makes sense that in the year Dream Theater’s much-lauded 14th studio album, Distance Over Time landed, Petrucci should claim the crown. The near-athletic drive and technicality that has set Petrucci apart from the crowd remains the backbone of his playing but his group’s latest opus showcased a newly sharpened focus – an ability to cover more distance in less time."

Other guitarists on the list include Opeth's Mikael Åkerfeldt and Fredrik Åkesson, Devin Townsend, and Periphery's Misha Mansoor, Jake Bowen, and Mark Holcomb. Check out the complete rundown here.

Petrucci recently announced details of his Guitar Universe 3.0 camp, scheduled to run from August 1st - 5th, 2020 at Hotel Irvine in Orange County, CA. Petrucci will be joined by an impressive lineup of electric and acoustic guitar players including Jason Richardson, Plini, Stig Mathison, Stephanie Bradley, Andy Wood and others.

The camp, which is billed as a four day and night summer shred intensive, is presented by Dreamcatcher Events and boasts master classes, workshops, jams, concerts, lectures, signing sessions and much more.

Petrucci: “Guitar Universe is all about sharing. It’s about people imparting knowledge, sharing thoughts and ideas about everything from technique to gear to songwriting and even to how to record. Our guest instructors this time are an international cross-section of the very best players from around the world, from Germany and the UK to Australia and Brazil and right here in the US. I think that’s both very important and very unique, to see all these incredibly different people who are making a mark in the world of guitar. The lineup is so diverse – in technique, style, and approach – campers are going to leave with such an incredible breadth of knowledge having taken in these many types of guitar approaches.”

Photo courtesy of Dreamcatcher Events