DREAM THEATER's MIKE MANGINI Performs Epic Bucket Drum Solo Featuring VAN HALEN, RUSH, BLACK SABBATH And LED ZEPPELIN Classics For Boston Radio Station (Video)

Boston radio station WAAF recently decided to find out just how good of a drummer Dream Theater's Mike Mangini really is by having him play a kit made of buckets, pots, trash can lids and a suitcase. Check out Mangini's run through some classic Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Rush below.

Dream Theater recently released two more videos, in which members of the band discuss their new album, Distance Over Time. The clips feature guitarist John Petrucci and drummer Mike Mangini. Watch four "In Conversation" videos below:

Dream Theater have released an unboxing video of the limited deluxe collector's box set for Distance Over Time:

Distance Over Time showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music.

The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse and mastered by Tom Baker.

Distance Over Time tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"Paralyzed"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"Room 137"

"S2N"

"At Wit’s End"

"Out Of Reach"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Viper King" (Bonus Track)

