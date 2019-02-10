DREAM THEATER's MIKE PORTNOY And JORDAN RUDESS Reunite On Cruise To The Edge 2019; Fan-Filmed Video Of "Instrumedley" Posted

On February 8th, former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy and Dream Theater's keyboardist Jordan Rudess reunited on Cruise To The Edge to perform "Instrumedley" from Dream Theater / Liquid Tension Experiment, along with Neal Morse Band guitarist Eric Gillette and Haken bassist Conner Green.

Portnoy: "My MP & Friends show yesterday aboard Cruise To The Edge was a night to remember!! I can’t believe it’s been almost 9 years since Jordan and I have played together... and it instantly felt like not a day had passed!"

"Instrumedley" contains excerpts of Dream Theater’s "The Dance Of Eternity", "Metropolis", "Erotomania", "A Change Of Seasons", "Ytse Jam", "Hells Kitchen" and Liquid Tension Experiment’s "Paradigm Shift" and "Universal Mind".