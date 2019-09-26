DREAM THEATER's Sold-Out Beer, Barstool Warrior, To Be Available During Fall Tour

Two-time Grammy-nominated and millions-selling progressive music titans, Dream Theater, are excited to announce that their new beer, created in a partnership with Barrier Brewing Company, will be available at select venues on the upcoming leg of their US tour.

The pilsner, Barstool Warrior, has been sold-out since it was first introduced this past summer. Recently, another 300 cases have been brewed and will be available in New York and New Jersey stores in the near future. Attendees of the concert in Albany at the Palace Theater on October 12 will be able to buy Barstool Warrior at the concert, another career first for the band.

More venues on the current tour that will have the beer are expected to be announced at a later date. Information on Barstool Warrior and Barrier Brewing Co. can be found here.

Dream Theater is back on the road in North America on the next leg of the acclaimed The Distance Over Time Tour – Celebrating 20 Years of Scenes From A Memory. The first leg of tour gathered plenty of critical acclaim and fan praise due in large part to the diverse setlist the band created. Dream Theater featured tracks from their latest release Distance Over Time (InsideOutMusic /Sony Music) and selections from their 30-year career along with a nightly celebration of the 20th Anniversary of their seminal concept album Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory that the band performed in its entirety. The next leg of the tour kicks off on September 26 and runs through mid-November. The 27-date trek will see the band making stops in Louisville, KY; Cleveland, OH; Baltimore, MD; Long Island, NY; and San Jose, CA to name a few. Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found here.

North American tour dates:

September

26 - Louisville, KY -Louisville Palace

27 - Indianapolis, IN -Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

29 - Canton, OH - Canton Palace Theatre

October

1 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

2 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

4 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

5 - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

6 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center

8 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

9 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey

12 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

15 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post

17 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre

18 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage at Elvis Presley’s Memphis

19 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

22 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

23 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

24 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center – Ikeda Theatre

26 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall

27 - El Cajon, CA - Magnolia Performing Arts Center

28 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center

30 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

November

1 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

4 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater – Omaha

5 - Madison, WI - Capitol Theater – Madison

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

9 - Syracuse, NY - Crouse Hinds Theater

11 - Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square