DREAM THEATER Streaming New Song "Untethered Angel"; Distance Over Time Album Tracklisting Revealed

Dream Theater are streaming the new song "Untethered Angel", featured on the band's upcoming 14th studio album, Distance Over Time, out on February 22nd. Watch the studio-based video for the new single below.

"During the writing and recording process of D/T, ‘Untethered Angel’ was known as ‘Song 4’ to all of us as it was the 4th song written during the sessions. However, there has always been something about this track that just begged for it to be the album opener, even long before all of the songs were written,” explains guitarist and album producer John Petrucci. “Fear is something that rears its ugly head at some point or another in all of our lives. Fear of the unknown, fear of taking chances, fear of making mistakes. If we are not careful, it can be debilitating and sadly prevent us from realizing our true potential. The world we live in can be a scary place and the thought of an uncertain future a terrifying notion, especially for today’s young people. Untethering from that fear and giving yourself up to the future’s countless possibilities is what will ultimately set you free.’”

Distance Over Time showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music. The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse, and mastered by Tom Baker.

Distance Over Time will be available as: Standard CD Jewel Case, Special Edition Digipak (incl. 1 bonus track), 180g Gatefold 2LP Edition (incl. 1 bonus track, an 8-page-LP-booklet & the album on CD), Ltd. Edition Artbook (incl. 1 bonus track, 5.1 mix with video animations, instrumental mixes & high res files of the album, stems for “Untethered Angel”, extended liner notes, additional artwork incl. photos from the writing session and additional video content), as a Deluxe Collector’s Box Set (incl. lenticular cover card, Artbook, 180g 2 LP Gatefold Edition with exclusive artwork and exclusive white vinyl, exclusive picture 7”, 60 x 60 cm poster, 10 art cards, slipmat, patch, pin and a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity) and as a Digital Album (incl. 1 bonus track).

Dream Theater is planning to hit the road in support of the new album. North American dates for The Distance Over Time Tour - billed as a 20th-anniversary celebration of the band’s fifth album, Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From a Memory - were recently announced with the trek set to kick off on March 20th in California. Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found at dreamtheater.net. More tour dates for the worldwide tour will be announced in the near future.

Progressive metal pioneers Dream Theater - James LaBrie (Vocals), John Petrucci (Guitars), Jordan Rudess (Keyboards), John Myung (Bass), and Mike Mangini (Drums) - share a bond with one of the most passionate fan bases around the globe as evidenced by their two Grammy Award nominations, platinum-certified videos, multiple Top Ten-charting albums selling over 15 million records worldwide, and numerous other accolades. On its 14th full-length and first release for InsideOutMusic / Sony Music, Distance Over Time, the band recharge the brotherhood that has kept them creating music together for over 30 years. It’s Dream Theater at their most dynamic, direct, and definitive.

