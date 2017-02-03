DREAM THEATER - The Astonishing Mobile Game Now Available; Video Trailer Posted

Dream Theater’s new mobile game, The Astonishing, is now available. The Astonishing is a turn-based tactical board-game that will challenge new to veteran gamers.

Dream Theater and Turbo Tape Games have worked close together to create this signature board-game, a reenactment of Dream Theater's epic rock opera The Astonishing. It enables players to unfold and untangle the original story from the perspectives of both The Ravenskill Rebel Militia and The Great Northern Empire of the Americas. The full story is not grasped before completing the game from both sides of the conflict, during which players’ battle for influence and control over the will of the people.

Participate in competitions for great prizes, including signed albums, tickets and post-concert passes, available to players during the Dream Theater tours. The game has a one-time purchase cost with no in-app purchases, making players eligible for any and all free upgrades.

Key Features:

- Unique, signature board-based gameplay as developed by Turbo Tape Games

- Single player campaign

- Player vs. player matches on the same device

- An interactive narrative, unfolding the story of The Astonishing as seen from both factions

- A new level to The Astonishing narrative, bringing the struggle to various locations across The Great Northern Empire

- A non-violent game metaphor, where playing pieces in battle over game sectors, forcing opponents to give up power and influence, rather than fighting to the death

- Utilizing the unique video artwork shown exclusively during live shows on Dream Theater’s The Astonishing world tour

- Featuring instrumental musical sections from The Astonishing, Dream Theater’s groundbreaking, conceptual double album

- The game comes with the option to freely enter exclusive competitions for grand prizes during Dream Theater’s tours

The Astonishing Game contains competitions where players can win Dream Theater exclusive prizes like concert tickets, aftershow passes and signed records. You register inside the game, and complete described challenges on each of the game levels. Achieved challenges are marked by Dream Theater logos that are lit once completed. If a challenge is completed before the dead line, you are eligible to participate in the draw for the outlined prizes. The details of the competitions are also found here.

Get the game via iTunes or Google Play.