DREAM THEATER - Time Lapse Video Footage Of Stage Set-Up For Images, Words & Beyond Tour 2017 Posted

Dream Theater are currently on tour in Europe, celebrating thee 25th Anniversary of Images And Words, playing the classic album in its entirety along with other songs from the band's extensive catalogue. Check out this time lapse video of setting up the stage for the Images, Words & Beyond Tour 2017.

On February 3rd, Dream Theater brought their Images & Words 25th Anniversary tour to the Samsung Hall in Zürich, Switzerland. Check out fan-filmed video below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

Act 1:

"The Dark Eternal Night"

"The Bigger Picture"

"Hell's Kitchen"

"The Gift of Music"

"Our New World"

"Portrait of Tracy" (Jaco Pastorius cover - John Myung solo)

"As I Am"

"Breaking All Illusions"

Act 2 (Images And Words):

"Pull Me Under"

"Another Day"

"Take the Time"

"Surrounded"

"Metropolis Pt. 1"

"Under a Glass Moon"

"Wait for Sleep"

"Learning to Live"

Encore:

"A Change of Seasons"

Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:

February

20 - Trondheim, Norway - Olavshallen

21 - Trondheim, Norway - Olavshallen

23 - Kristiansand, Norway - Kilden

24 - Stavanger - Konserthus

25 - Olso, Norway - Spektrum

27 - Helsinki, Finland - Icehall

April

18 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

20 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall

22 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

28 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

29 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Exhibition Centre

30 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseum Porto