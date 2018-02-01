DREAM THEATER To Begin Working On New Album In May

During his annual trip to the NAMM convention in Anaheim, CA last weekend, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess spoke with Junkman for Vintage Rock. During the interview, found below, he revealed the band will hit the studio this May to work on the follow-up to Dream Theater's 2016 album, The Astonishing.

Rudess: "It'll take some time to create it, and then once we've composed it all and recorded it all, and then to make all the packaging and all the stuff, and who knows? It'll probably come out, let's say, in a year or so, or maybe a little less. We'll hit the road sometime after that. But May is the time when we're looking to get in the studio again."

Check out Rudess' new virtual instrument GeoShred Play, now available via the iTunes App Store. Go to this location for details.