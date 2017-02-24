DREAM THEATER - Video Of Fan Q&A Session With JOHN PETRUCCI And JORDAN RUDESS In Tilburg Posted

On February 8th, Dream Theater's John Petrucci (guitars) and Jordan Rudess (keyboards) held a Q&A session with the fans in Tilburg, The Netherlands at Extase. Video footage is available below, which includes talk of how the band will not be reuniting with founding drummer Mike Portnoy, not even for a one-off on their current Images And words 25th Anniversary tour.

Petrucci: "There's no plans to do anything like that. Mike's great, and he's doing many, many projects right now."

Rudess: "He's too busy for us."

Petrucci: "Yeah, he's in twenty bands. I don't think he has time. But, yeah, this tour celebrating Images And Words, we won't be having any past-member guests."

On February 3rd, Dream Theater brought their Images & Words 25th Anniversary tour to the Samsung Hall in Zürich, Switzerland, where they played the classic album in its entirety along with other songs from the band's extensive catalogue. Check out fan-filmed video below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

Act 1:

"The Dark Eternal Night"

"The Bigger Picture"

"Hell's Kitchen"

"The Gift of Music"

"Our New World"

"Portrait of Tracy" (Jaco Pastorius cover - John Myung solo)

"As I Am"

"Breaking All Illusions"

Act 2 (Images and Words):

"Pull Me Under"

"Another Day"

"Take the Time"

"Surrounded"

"Metropolis Pt. 1"

"Under a Glass Moon"

"Wait for Sleep"

"Learning to Live"

Encore:

"A Change of Seasons"

Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:

February

24 - Stavanger - Konserthus

25 - Olso, Norway - Spektrum

27 - Helsinki, Finland - Icehall

April

18 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

20 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall

22 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

28 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

29 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Exhibition Centre

30 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseum Porto