DREAM THEATER’s JOHN PETRUCCI Shows Off Majesty Signature Model Guitar; Video
April 3, 2017, an hour ago
Ernie Ball Music Man’s John Petrucci Majesty signature guitar is the culmination of decades of performance, engineering and design resulting in a guitar perfectly crafted for one of the world's greatest guitarists.
Experience the story behind the realization of one of the finest guitars ever made in the video below. Learn more about the Majesty guitar at this location.
Dream Theater tour dates:
April
18 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall
19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
20 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall
22 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena
23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live
26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
28 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
29 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Exhibition Centre
30 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseum Porto