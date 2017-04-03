DREAM THEATER’s JOHN PETRUCCI Shows Off Majesty Signature Model Guitar; Video

Ernie Ball Music Man’s John Petrucci Majesty signature guitar is the culmination of decades of performance, engineering and design resulting in a guitar perfectly crafted for one of the world's greatest guitarists.

Experience the story behind the realization of one of the finest guitars ever made in the video below. Learn more about the Majesty guitar at this location.

Dream Theater tour dates:

April

18 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

20 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall

22 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

28 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

29 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Exhibition Centre

30 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseum Porto