DREAM THEATER’s Jordan Rudess Covers DAVID BOWIE’s “Space Oddity”; Video

Below is fan-filmed footage of Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess performing David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” during his Portland, OR stop of his From Back To Rock: A Musician’s Journey solo tour.

Keyboardist/multi-Instrumentalist extraordinaire, Jordan Rudess, member of platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated band Dream Theater, has announced details for his third annual Jordan Rudess KeyFest, which will be held April 26th - 28th at Sweetwater Sound in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Registration is open now at jordanrudess.com/keyfest-2018, and sweetwater.com/events/2018/04/keyfest.

KeyFest is a 3 - day interactive keyboard gathering with Jordan Rudess, Tom Brislin (Yes, Renaissance), and Bill Laurence (Snarky Puppy). During the day, these three renown keyboardists will lead workshops on essential skills ranging from the art of soloing, keyboard technique, sound design, music apps, improvisation and more. In the evenings, they will perform intimate concerts and lead the participants in jams and master classes.

“Besides all of the learning that happens during the workshops, the best part of the past two KeyFests was just having the chance to hang out with other keyboardists, share our musical ideas and geek out together. Sweetwater is the ultimate musical instrument store so it’s the perfect setting for the ultimate keyboard gathering”, says Rudess.

Thad Tegtmeyer, Sweetwater Vice President, Campus Sales Operations & Artist Relations says, “Sweetwater is absolutely delighted to host KeyFest 2018. It's an honor to host Jordan Rudess, along with Tom Brislin and Bill Laurance. We're very excited to bring these amazing artists to the Sweetwater campus and we appreciate them sharing their talents with our customers”

Watch announcements from Jordan, Tom Brislin and Bill Laurence below:

Jordan Rudess is on a US West Coast and European tour to perform a solo piano performance entitled: From Bach To Rock: A Musician’s Journey. The tour began in the US in March, and travels to Europe beginning March 30th through mid-April.

Rudess’ solo concert will travel through his fascinating musical journey - how a young Juilliard piano prodigy destined for a classical music career evolved into a keyboard rock star phenomenon.

Tour dates:

March

30 - Padua, Italy

April

1 - Tel Aviv, Israel

3 - London, England

4 - Utrecht, Netherlands

6 - Vantaa/Helsinki, Finland

8 - Stockholm, Sweden

10 - Esbjerg, Denmark

11 - Hamburg, Germany

12 - Essen, Germany

13 - Frankfurt, Germany

15 - San Sebastian, Spain

More details and tickets here.