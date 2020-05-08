DREAM THEATER’s JORDAN RUDESS To Host Solo Online Concert Tonight

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess will perform a solo concert tonight at 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST and will be streaming on Dream Theater’s official Facebook page. As a part of The Mercury Insurance Concert Series, the show will feature Dream Theater, Liquid Tension Experiment, and other prog rock classics.

Rudess recently checekd in with the following update from home:

"I just played this improvisation at my Steinway. I was going to do a live stream, but I guess the system is overwhelmed!"

On March 14th, Deep Purple performed at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico City with Rudess filling in for longtime Deep Purple keyboardist Don Airey, who was absent for undisclosed reasons. Check out fan-filmed video below.