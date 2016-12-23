DREAMING DEAD To Release Funeral Twilight Album In February; New Song “Buried” Now Streaming

Los Angeles, California-based melodic death metal band, Dreaming Dead, will release their new album, Funeral Twilight, on February 20th via Hammerheart Records. The new song, “Buried”, is available for streaming below.

Formed in 2006 by frontwoman Elizabeth Schall and drummer Mike Caffell, Dreaming Dead continues to capture the attention of audiences and listeners across the globe. Whether through pummelling fans as a live act, or releasing fist-pumping albums, Dreaming Dead is consistently in the business of turning heads.

With two previously released full-length albums under their belt, Within One and Midnightmares, Dreaming Dead currently prepares to release their third full-length album, titled Funeral Twilight.

The band lineup continues with the usual suspects Elizabeth Schall (also active in Cretin), Mike Caffell (also active in Terrorizer LA), Chris McCarthy (also active in Murder Construct) and William Toledo.

“Hammerheart Records heard the new recordings and these are excellent! So we decided to join forces.”