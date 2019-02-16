DREAMS IN FRAGMENTS Release Lyric Video For “Nightchild”

Swiss melodic metal band Dreams In Fragments released their first lyric video for the song “Nightchild”, the band’s contribution to Brazilian Label Imperative Music’s 22-track compilation DVD The Global Metal Compilation – Volume XVI, featuring bands from all over the world and distributed by Nuclear Blast, Napalm, Season of Mist and Relapse Records, among others.

Dreams In Fragments are a melodic metal band in the vein of Delain or Nightwish, bringing together Seraina Schoepfer’s delicate, operatic vocals and Christian Geissmann’s harsh growls, overlaying dreamy orchestral extravaganzas with raging guitar assaults. Summer of 2019 will see the release of the band’s debut album, “Reflections Of A Nightmare”, launched in time for Dreams In Fragments trek through Eastern Europe with fellow Swiss dark metal outfit, Forge, on their Heimdall Tour 2019.

Dreams In Fragments are:

Seraina Schoepfer: vocals

Christian Geissmann (Majesty Of silence, Proxima): guitar, growls

Jan Thomas (Rainforce, ex-Pÿlon): bass

Frank Fritschi: drums