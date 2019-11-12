DREAMS IN PERIL Release “Neckties And Nostalgia” Video

Kansas City heavy groove crushers Dreams In Peril have released their first ever video clip titled “Neckties And Nostalgia”.

With a sound that brings through the pummeling drive of acts such as The Acacia Strain, Architects and Deftones, the band balance massive hooks alongside atmosphere and dynamic, introducing a single that defines the sound of the band’s debut album MePhobia.

The video clip was produced by Paper Anchor Media and offers an insight into the bands background and the struggles they have faced in suffering for their art. Bassist Dalton Collins offers “The song is about overcoming one's failures and issues, no matter what issues or failures one faces. To us as a band, the song is about what we have faced as a band and individuals to get where we are today”

The new single also marks the introduction of the band’s new vocalist Mike Yeager who joined Dreams In Peril earlier this year. Commenting on the journey so far, Mike states “In the short time since joining this band and telling them not to cancel anything after firing the previous singer, I had three weeks to learn all of the material, within six weeks I was recording the single and two months later, I was filming a video. I am being exactly what this band hired me to be – an unstoppable juggernaut!”