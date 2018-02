DRESCHER Premier "Adrenalin" Music Video

Austrian folk metal band, Drescher, released their new album, Steinfeld, last November via Napalm Records. A video for the song "Adrenalin" can be found below.

Steinfeld means “field of stones”, but is it as heavy as it sounds? Oh yes, it is! This is something really extraordinary. Ushering in a new kind of music, a new style and a new experience Drescher’s music provides it’s listener with authentic Austrian metal in both language and sound. As long as they’ve been cranking their amplifiers, Drescher has produced genuine tunes driven by the music within.

Steinfeld tracklisting:

“A Bissl Glick”

“Adrenalin”

“Unten”

“Guade Oide Zeit”

“Regen”

“Es Reignt Bluat” (Slayer Cover)

“Olles Ok”

“Endlich Leben”

“I Will Di Ausbliatn Sehn”

“Der Held”

“Die Marie” (Bonus Track)

“Vater Vergib Mir” (Bonus Track)

“Adrenalin” video:

“Unten” lyric video:

“A Bissl Glick” video:

Drescher lineup:

Bernd Wograndl - Vocals & Guitar

Gernot Engel - Guitar (acoustic & electric)

Filip Rado - Accordion

Roland Engel - Bass

Sigi Meier - Drums