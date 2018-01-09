DRESS THE DEAD Announce Addition Of WITCH MOUNTAIN Singer KAYLA DIXON; "There Goes The Sun" Track Streaming

Dress The Dead, who last year parted ways with former The Haunted vocalist Peter Dolving, have issued an update on their lineup. Guitarist Craig Locicero (ex-Forbidden) has posted the following message via the band's Facebook page:

"We are happy and proud to announce Kayla Dixon as our new singer in Dress The Dead! It has been a long and bumpy road getting to this point for a lot of reasons. The main thing is finding the right fit after losing Peter Dolving so unexpectedly. That took us by surprise, to say the least.

"After many months of listening to submissions and not feeling we had the proper replacement, Kayla literally dropped out of the sky with a random text to me on October 9th. She basically said she was turned onto DtD through a mutual friend and loved our song '1969'' She wanted an audition."

Kayla: "A mutual friend reached out to me about Dress the Dead. One of my first thoughts was, 'I don’t know if I’m ready or even at an appropriate talent level to be replacing someone like Peter Dolving for these guys.' I’d battled with the idea in my head for several months before finally reaching out. I had listened to and loved 1969 but what really hit me hard was when I heard the other songs that are still unreleased that they sent me. I had no idea how musically diverse this band would turn out to be!”

Craig Locicero continues: "I had actually witnessed Kayla playing with her other band Witch Mountain almost a year to the day she texted me. I had literally walked away from watching her perform that night and thought to myself "That girl is going to be a STAR!"

"At that same time, we'd already had Peter so there was no thought of ever having a chance to play and write music with Kayla. In fact, I never even saw myself being in a band with a female lead vocalist. Let alone a super Bad Ass like Kayla. We all could not be happier that it happened!

"Fate is a strange beast and we can not always see what’s coming around the bend.

"Needless to say when she arrived at our studio from Portland (where she lives) a few days later to audition, it completely knocked us sideways! From the very first note she sang with us every one of us played better. There was the excitement and chemistry we’d been looking for! Kayla was our new front-WOMAN and we had all found each other in the most appropriate and organic way possible. Through the appreciation and love of music. That's what it’s ALL about.

"Our first show with Kayla will be supporting the Killian On Command (all Bay Area thrash stars VIO-LENCE tribute) for the Sean Killian benefit at the the Midway in San Francisco on January 20th. It's an honor to be included in such an important event to help our Bay Area Brother.

"The first song we are releasing is called 'There Goes The Sun'. Produced by Robb Flynn and recorded by Zack Oren at Sharkbite Studious. It seemed appropriate as our first selection because it shows how massively diverse Kayla is. This girl can hit ALL the gears, intensity, emotion, guttural, melodic and every register. Kayla simply has it all and TGTS shows it.

"Now DtD can finally be a band again. Grow together, play shows, record our music and find the home that best fits us. It’s really all we ever wanted and it’s an exciting time.

"Please share 'There Goes The Sun' with all of your friends. Let them know Dress the Dead is alive and well! Cheers!" - Craig Locicero