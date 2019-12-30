DRIVDAL - Black Metal Artist Offers Free Download Of Leve EP; Audio Streaming

Black metal anarchist, Drivdal, is offering a free download of his latest release, the Leve EP. Get it here, and find a full audio stream below.

Leve is in Norwegian, the native language of Nils Drivdal, the man behind Drivdal. The EP is a totally free download release via the label Death To Music Productions.

The artwork for the EP is inspired by real-life graffiti. Nils explains: "The art for this one depicts war-time Norwegian resistance graffiti - my grandfather was one of those who fought off the Nazis."

Also available via the Download page at DeathToMusic.com is the first Drivdal EP Blø and many other free downloads from Old Forest, Ewigkeit, Orcrypt, The Bombs of Enduring Freedom and others.

Drivdal is the solo music of Nils Drivdal. A veteran of the punk/metal/rock scene in Kristiansand, Norway. Nils plays live bass guitar for progressive metal band In The Woods, fronts the punk band Tranquidiots and has been active for many years in different bands. The music of Drivdal is an original mix of classic 70s rock and the rugged sound of black metal with a punk ethic.

Tracklisting:

"Verden Hikster"

"Stedet"

03. Fryktens Natt"

"Mørkertid"

"Viser Seg"

"Sannhet"

"Nederlagets Svik"