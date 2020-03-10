DRUGS OF FAITH Confirm April Northeast Mini-Tour

Northern Virginia-based Drugs Of Faith, with members of Enemy Soil, Agoraphobic Nosebleed, and more, has announced a short run of Northeastern US tour dates for April, supporting their Decay EP, which saw release last fall through Selfmadegod Records.

With five ripping new songs, Decay marks Drugs Of Faith's first full studio release since 2013's Architectural Failures, delivering a solid dose of the band's patented and methodical mid-paced grinding rock riddled with calculated aggression and infectious hooks. Decay was recorded with Kevin Bernsten at Developing Nations in Baltimore (Full Of Hell, Magrudergrind) and mastered by JC Griffin at Lakebottom Recording (Cloud Rat, Ceremony Of Senses, Blind Haven).

Decay is out now via Selfmadegod Records digitally and on 7" vinyl with 400 copies on black and 100 on splatter wax. Find order options at the label webshop here and Bandcamp here.

Drugs Of Faith tour dates:

April

17 - Mi Comalito - Baltimore, MD (with Fed Ash, God Of Gaps, Constituents, Brainpan)

18 - V.O.S. 2020 Fest - Ottisville, PA (with Fed Ash and God Of Gaps, Constituents, more)

19 - Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY (with Blame God, Fed Ash, Flouride)

Drugs Of Faith lineup is vocalist/guitarist Richard Johnson (Enemy Soil, Agoraphobic Nosebleed) with bassist Ivan Khilko (Immanent Voiceless, Destroyer of Worlds) and drummer Ethan Griffiths (Embra). Since its 2002 inception, the band has released an array of recordings through Selfmadegod Records, Malokul, Contaminated Tones, and more. The band has appeared in the Decibel Magazine Flexi Series, on a Godflesh tribute compilation, has recorded a split 7" with Cloud Rat and a split 3" CD with Antigama, and most recently issued a track on an anti-Trump compilation.

(Photo - Nerveshatter)