Drum Legend BRIAN TICHY Joins W.A.S.P. For European Festival Dates

Brian Tichy - who has performed with a number of acts including Ozzy Osbourne, The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, and Foreigner - is drumming for W.A.S.P. on the band's summer festival dates in Europe.

Upcoming shows include:

August

4 - Transilvania, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme

11 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock

18 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze

Footage from W.A.S.P.'s June 23rd performance at the Copenhell festival in Copenhagen, Denmark, including Brian Tichy, can be seen below.