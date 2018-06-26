Drum Legend BRIAN TICHY Joins W.A.S.P. For European Festival Dates
June 26, 2018, an hour ago
Brian Tichy - who has performed with a number of acts including Ozzy Osbourne, The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, and Foreigner - is drumming for W.A.S.P. on the band's summer festival dates in Europe.
Upcoming shows include:
August
4 - Transilvania, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme
11 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock
18 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze
Footage from W.A.S.P.'s June 23rd performance at the Copenhell festival in Copenhagen, Denmark, including Brian Tichy, can be seen below.