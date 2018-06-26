Drum Legend BRIAN TICHY Joins W.A.S.P. For European Festival Dates

June 26, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal w.a.s.p. brian tichy

Drum Legend BRIAN TICHY Joins W.A.S.P. For European Festival Dates

Brian Tichy - who has performed with a number of acts including Ozzy Osbourne, The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, and Foreigner - is drumming for W.A.S.P. on the band's summer festival dates in Europe.

Upcoming shows include:

August
4 - Transilvania, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme
11 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock
18 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze

Footage from W.A.S.P.'s June 23rd performance at the Copenhell festival in Copenhagen, Denmark, including Brian Tichy, can be seen below.



Featured Audio

DESTINED TO DIE - "I Close My Eyes"

DESTINED TO DIE - "I Close My Eyes"

Featured Video

TOMORROW'S EVE - "Bread And Circuses"

TOMORROW'S EVE - "Bread And Circuses"

Latest Reviews