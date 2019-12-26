Drum Legend MIKE PORTNOY's Daughter Kicks His Ass At THE BEATLES: Name That Tune Challenge (Video)

Some lighthearted "news" for a change...

The clip below features drum legend Mike Portnoy (ex-Dream Theater, Sons Of Apollo, The Winery Dogs, The Neal Morse Band...) facing off against his 22 year-old daughter Melody Portnoy in a Beatles: Name That Tune challenge. It is of public record that Mike Portnoy is a huge fan of The Beatles, going so far as to having launched a tribute band called Yellow Matter Custard featuring Paul Gilbert, Matt Bissonette and Neal Morse.

Watching the clip, we can agree that Melody kicked Dad's ass. He should be proud.