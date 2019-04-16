Drum Legend SIMON PHILLIPS Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Protocol With 6 CD Box Set; Includes Unreleased Demos

Drum legend Simon Phillips will be releasing a 6 CD box set on April 12 via Phantom Recordings. This truly deluxe set celebrates the 30th anniversary of Protocol, the powerhouse jazz-rock vehicle for the music of legendary drummer Simon Phillips (Jeff Beck, Toto, The Who, Mike Oldfield, Hiromi).

Included are all of the previous Protocol releases (I, II, III & IV), remastered for an even better sonic experience. Plus two full CDs of previously unreleased demos, with the embryonic tunes that would later become finished material for the Protocol II, III & IV albums. Protocol 4, included, was nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for Best Contemporary Instrumental Recording.

Phillips himself composed the liner notes of a glorious 24-page booklet with historic photos, providing deep insight into the genesis of the band, the tunes and recording processes. An absolute must-have collector's item for Simon's devotees worldwide.

Previously Unreleased Demos:

Disc 5 - Protocol II & III Demos

"Wildfire"

"Funk Tune #1"

"Six Eight"

"Pump Type"

"Thirteen"

"Herbie Type"

"Ballad"

"Three Four"

"Zawinul"

"Mystery"

"Protocol Blues"

"A Perfect Flush"

"Circle Seven"

"Pilatus"

"Stir Crazy"

"Fast Five"

Disc 6 - Protocol IV Demos

"Six Eight"

"Pentangle"

"Indian Theme"

"7 Four Funk"

"Intro + Celtic Boogie"

"Blues"

"Ballad"

"Jan Type"

Protocol's 6-CD set is available worldwide wherever you shop for CDs. Please note that the bonus material will not be available digitally.