Drum Legend SIMON PHILLIPS Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Protocol With 6 CD Box Set; Includes Unreleased Demos
April 16, 2019, an hour ago
Drum legend Simon Phillips will be releasing a 6 CD box set on April 12 via Phantom Recordings. This truly deluxe set celebrates the 30th anniversary of Protocol, the powerhouse jazz-rock vehicle for the music of legendary drummer Simon Phillips (Jeff Beck, Toto, The Who, Mike Oldfield, Hiromi).
Included are all of the previous Protocol releases (I, II, III & IV), remastered for an even better sonic experience. Plus two full CDs of previously unreleased demos, with the embryonic tunes that would later become finished material for the Protocol II, III & IV albums. Protocol 4, included, was nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for Best Contemporary Instrumental Recording.
Phillips himself composed the liner notes of a glorious 24-page booklet with historic photos, providing deep insight into the genesis of the band, the tunes and recording processes. An absolute must-have collector's item for Simon's devotees worldwide.
Previously Unreleased Demos:
Disc 5 - Protocol II & III Demos
"Wildfire"
"Funk Tune #1"
"Six Eight"
"Pump Type"
"Thirteen"
"Herbie Type"
"Ballad"
"Three Four"
"Zawinul"
"Mystery"
"Protocol Blues"
"A Perfect Flush"
"Circle Seven"
"Pilatus"
"Stir Crazy"
"Fast Five"
Disc 6 - Protocol IV Demos
"Six Eight"
"Pentangle"
"Indian Theme"
"7 Four Funk"
"Intro + Celtic Boogie"
"Blues"
"Ballad"
"Jan Type"
Protocol's 6-CD set is available worldwide wherever you shop for CDs. Please note that the bonus material will not be available digitally.