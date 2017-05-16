Drum Legend TERRY BOZZIO And Poet TODD GRIESE To Present A Journey Along Spiritual Lines At California’s Arts Alive Festival

Come join legendary drummer, Terry Bozzio (Frank Zappa, U.K., Jeff Beck, Missing Persons) and poet, Todd Griese (Gandy Dancer Press) travel the landscape of art, music and spoken word. Experience “A Journey Along Spiritual Lines” through the tales and reminiscences of Terry and Todd from the world of sound, image and verse. May 27th, 3:30 PM at the Arts Alive Festival in Camarillo, CA.

Says Terry, “Todd Griese and I have been close friends for over 10 years. His spiritual insights and writings resonate in me. He is an authentic individual who writes from his local experience and Asian studies history with a touch of beat poetry thrown in for some flavor! He approached me and the Channel Islands Art Center about us showing my art & his poetry as a 'community' project: Journeys Along Spiritual Lines, after the title of his book.

“My music and art are spontaneous & automatic - I feel they come from my unconscious so my ego is not involved. To me this is Spiritual. I composed music to accompany Todd's poetry and the music flowed spontaneously from his words. He chose from my paintings to insert his poetry into them, where they resonated to him to represent or contrast with his words. We will show our individual art, poetry and my music as well as our collaboration, live and recorded to combine our individuality and our brotherly love & respect for each other as a duo.

“Art, Music, Poetry & Collaboration in “A Journey Along Spiritual Lines”. Music is linear, poetry is linear, my art is linear and the spiritual path although twisted, is linear. But lines cross and are brought together to do this.”

More information here.

(Photo - Terunobu Ohata)