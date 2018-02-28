Drum Legend TERRY BOZZIO Announces North American Reality Tour 2018
February 28, 2018, 4 hours ago
Drum legend Terry Bozzio is known for his work with Frank Zappa, Jeff Beck, Korn, UK, Missing Persons, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Alan Holdsworth, Tony Levin, Steve Vai, Quincy Jones, Ken Scott, Metropole Orkest - as well as film score composers Basil Poledouris, Mark Isham & Patrick O'Hearn. He is a Grammy winner, RockWalk honoree, Modern Drummer Magazine's Hall of Fame Award, and is in Rolling Stone's Top 5 Drummers of All Time.
Unless you have seen Terry, you have no idea what you are in for. Bozzio is an enigmatic, evocative, and engaging musician whose instrument just happens to be the drums. Terry Bozzio is able to accompany himself with bass note patterns and, at the same time, melodically solo with highly developed coordination skills to express a “complete musical statement” on the drum set alone. Drawing from jazz, classical, & ethnic percussion styles from around the world, Terry Bozzio is “a storyteller,” able to weave a hypnotic spell over audiences and enthrall them with an eclectic experience filled with emotion, contrast, variety, intimacy, excitement, & passion.
His is a unique, intense, dynamic, spiritualistic, melodic, orchestral, atmospheric, and musical performance on the largest tuned drum & percussion set in the world. Please note that this is not a bombastic two hour drum solo. This is MUSIC on drums. There is space, classical forms & structures, ambient electronic loops, and atmospheric percussion effects, as well as some exciting & fiery drumming that brings audiences to their feet!
He has spent the last 30 years performing solo drum music for sold out audiences all around the world, from India to Japan, from Europe to North America.
Terry Bozzio tour dates:
August
17 - Phoenix, AZ - TBA
20 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove
23 - Austin, TX - One World Theatre
25 - McKinney, TX - The Guitar Sanctuary
27 - Nashville, TN - City Winery
29 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival - Sanctuary
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Oaks Theatre
September
2 - Washington, DC - City Winery
4 - Sellersville, PA - ST94
5 - New York City, NY - City Winery
6 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall
7 - Boston, MA - City Winery
8 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts
10 - Quebec, QC - Salle Jean Paul Tardif
11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
12 - Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre
14 - Toronto, ON - The Royal
15 - London, ON - Aeolian Hall
16 - Detroit, MI - The Token Lounge
18 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
19 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota
23 - Winnipeg, MB - West End Cultural Centre
25 - Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre
27 - Edmonton, AB - Festival Place
28 - Airdrie, AB - Bert Church Theatre
October
1 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
2 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door
4 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall
7 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's