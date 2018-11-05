Drummer CHRIS SLADE On AXL ROSE's Stint With AC/DC - "It's The Best I've Ever Heard The Band"

Sometime AC/DC drummer Chris Slade has spoken to eonmusic about his time in and out of AC/DC, his return to the band in 2015, and his new project the Chris Slade Timeline. Chris was speaking ahead of the band's first ever Irish shows in Dublin this weekend (November 11th).

On how he resigned from AC/DC upon learning of Phil Rudd's return in 1995: "I got a phone call from Malcolm [Young] saying; 'We’re going to try Phil out. Apparently he’s straightened himself up', and I went; 'Well, I’m gone then, Malcolm, Thanks very much, but…', and he said; 'No, no, we want you to stay on; we don’t even know if he can play drums anymore, because it’s been a while', and I said; 'Well I’m gone, and if he can’t play drums, that’s your problem now, Malcolm'. And he said; 'No, we’ll keep paying you', and I said; 'I don’t care”. And that was it, I resigned, right there and then."

On returning to AC/DC for the Rock Or Bust world tour: "I was shocked to get that call, especially after the way it ended. I was very pleased to get it. After a fifteen minute conversation, I said; 'Does this come from all the guys form the band', and he said; 'Oh yes, definitely', and it was. So it was amazing, especially with my age; I was late-sixties at that time. But it was fantastic, and the tour was great. It always has been a great honour to be in that band."

On Axl Rose - who filled in for Brian Johnson when the singer departed abruptly from the tour following concerns over hearing loss: "It did reinvigorate the band. Brian is great, as we all know; he’s a great personality and a great guy. Axl brought his voice to it. Like, I couldn’t believe the notes he hit; it was staggering, and I actually had no hope at all, when I heard that Axl was going to be in the band. I though; 'Oh, what?!', because I’d only ever heard that Guns N' Roses voice. But he hit notes that dogs can only hear. It was unbelievable! I thought he did an amazing job. I could hear him very clearly because I use in-ear monitors, and it’s the best I’ve ever heard the band."

